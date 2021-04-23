Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $288.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.25. The company has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $292.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

