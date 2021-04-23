Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Shares of ECL opened at $221.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

