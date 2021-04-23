Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $10.37 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in AON by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

AON stock opened at $231.15 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $240.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.08 and its 200-day moving average is $214.48.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.