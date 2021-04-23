Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $10.54 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $195.33 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $125.65 and a twelve month high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

