Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.