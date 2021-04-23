Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $12.34 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

NYSE:LLY opened at $187.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.43 and a 200 day moving average of $174.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

