Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $15.29 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in American International Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

