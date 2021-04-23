Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $15.83 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $859.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $747.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $756.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

