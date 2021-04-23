Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $38.50 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

