Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $4,561,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 310,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $137.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

