Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 13,524 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 166,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

