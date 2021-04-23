Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,792 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

KMB opened at $140.33 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

