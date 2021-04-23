Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,153 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,502,617. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $455.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.75 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.