Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,216 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,990,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after buying an additional 272,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Public Storage by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after buying an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $276.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $276.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.88.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

