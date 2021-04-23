Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,331 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after acquiring an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Linde by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after acquiring an additional 688,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

NYSE LIN opened at $288.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49. The company has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

