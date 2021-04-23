Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,932 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.48.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $85.81 and a one year high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

