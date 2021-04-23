Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 326 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $132,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,221,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.39.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $657.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $626.24 and its 200 day moving average is $631.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $485.01 and a twelve month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.