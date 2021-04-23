Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 3,676 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after purchasing an additional 302,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after buying an additional 359,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after buying an additional 110,280 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day moving average of $174.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.