Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $477,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Comcast by 3.7% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 259,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

