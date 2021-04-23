Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE GLW opened at $45.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.95, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Insiders sold a total of 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

