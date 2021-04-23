Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $33,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.48.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $131.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.81 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

