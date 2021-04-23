Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,241.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $228.89 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

