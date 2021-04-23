Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,384 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 673,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,797,000 after purchasing an additional 229,898 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of PRU opened at $96.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

