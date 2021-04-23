Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,640 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MET opened at $61.90 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

