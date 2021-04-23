Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,096 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after buying an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $141.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $143.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average is $123.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

