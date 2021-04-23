Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,541 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of The Kroger worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,730 shares of company stock worth $3,607,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.