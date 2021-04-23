Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $96.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of -268.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $99.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

