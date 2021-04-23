Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

