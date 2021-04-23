O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.60.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $529.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.18 and a 52-week high of $539.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.71 and its 200 day moving average is $464.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

