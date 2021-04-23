O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $590.00 at UBS Group

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $540.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.35.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $529.58 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $366.18 and a fifty-two week high of $539.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 71.1% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

