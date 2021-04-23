OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce sales of $14.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.28 million and the lowest is $12.08 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $13.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $62.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.32 million to $82.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.82 million, with estimates ranging from $84.93 million to $129.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC reiterated an “underperformer” rating and set a $3.25 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $585.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.30.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

