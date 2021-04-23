Orient Walt Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.64 million and $660,039.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00272984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004100 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00024966 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $323.15 or 0.00647839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,867.63 or 0.99972710 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.56 or 0.01027569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

