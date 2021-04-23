Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.41 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001945 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $1,363.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00062719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00271124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004023 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00025371 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.84 or 0.00653202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,702.14 or 1.00104247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.48 or 0.01025646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,524,129 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

