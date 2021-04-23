OriginTrail Price Down 28.3% Over Last Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. OriginTrail has a market cap of $186.67 million and $2.02 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00066225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00091912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.81 or 0.00667339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00051126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.03 or 0.08049282 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,946,526 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

