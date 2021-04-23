Origo (OGO) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Origo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Origo has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origo has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00067265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00018982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00092362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.58 or 0.00662168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.99 or 0.07914483 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

