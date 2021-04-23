Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,479 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $10,272,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,073,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.40. 5,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,496. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

