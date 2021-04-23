Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,236 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $76.18. 936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORA. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

