OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $452.53

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 452.53 ($5.91) and traded as high as GBX 466 ($6.09). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 465 ($6.08), with a volume of 303,559 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities cut OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OSB Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 417.40 ($5.45).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 452.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 404.94. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

About OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

