Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $125.09

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.09 and last traded at $125.09, with a volume of 3037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.