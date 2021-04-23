OST Price Hits $0.0268 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, OST has traded down 35% against the dollar. One OST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $20.49 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00067256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00092270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.31 or 0.00678021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.94 or 0.08126636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00050519 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

