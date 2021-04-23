Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 158.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $1,177,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $71.75.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

