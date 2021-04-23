OTR Global Upgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to Mixed

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWTR. Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of TWTR traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.11. 272,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,784,148. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of -47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

