Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Outfront Media by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

OUT opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

