Outset Medical (OM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/22/2021 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Outset Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Outset Medical is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/12/2021 – Outset Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2021 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2021 – Outset Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Outset Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Outset Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,033. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock valued at $203,523,642 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after buying an additional 726,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,597,000 after purchasing an additional 473,115 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 503,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 163,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,177,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

