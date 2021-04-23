Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Overstock.com worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after buying an additional 287,649 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after buying an additional 394,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Overstock.com by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $183,136.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,763.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,272. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.37.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

