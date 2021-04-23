Wolfe Research Upgrades Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to “Outperform”

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.85.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE:OVV opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,718,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $7,659,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.