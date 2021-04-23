Oxen (OXEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $848,796.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $114.98 million and $848,796.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00004273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,919.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,276.04 or 0.04559445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.14 or 0.00467028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $798.98 or 0.01600543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.96 or 0.00709058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $240.03 or 0.00480830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062377 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.40 or 0.00425480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,906,140 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

