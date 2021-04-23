PAC Global Hits Market Capitalization of $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.75 or 0.00231243 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars.

