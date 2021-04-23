Pacer Swan SOS Flex April ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex April ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.31. 1,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex April ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex April ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.