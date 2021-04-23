Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,062 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 726,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 143,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,775. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $83.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56.

